Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Lifted to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on AGIO. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $68.77.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of AGIO stock opened at $40.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 12.98 and a current ratio of 13.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.64. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $27.77 and a 52 week high of $56.74.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $37.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.17 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 182.49% and a negative return on equity of 59.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.87) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -4.58 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,744,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $307,237,000 after purchasing an additional 59,106 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,529,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $160,709,000 after buying an additional 636,186 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,023,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $215,181,000 after purchasing an additional 118,129 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,909,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,742,000 after buying an additional 24,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,590,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,054,000 after buying an additional 337,397 shares during the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

Further Reading: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.