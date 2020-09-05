Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) Given New $34.50 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $14.00 to $34.50 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AIMT. Cowen began coverage on Aimmune Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub cut Aimmune Therapeutics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Aimmune Therapeutics from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush cut Aimmune Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $34.50 in a research note on Monday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aimmune Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.73.

Aimmune Therapeutics stock opened at $34.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.13. Aimmune Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $10.09 and a twelve month high of $37.00. The company has a current ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 7.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.06). Equities analysts predict that Aimmune Therapeutics will post -4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIMT. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 24.9% in the first quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 3,851,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,531,000 after buying an additional 767,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 84.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,018,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,689,000 after acquiring an additional 466,231 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $5,883,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $4,150,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 35.4% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 982,484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,167,000 after acquiring an additional 257,053 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

About Aimmune Therapeutics

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy (CODIT) product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy.

