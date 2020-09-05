Air Industries Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) Short Interest Down 16.6% in August

Air Industries Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 47,700 shares, a drop of 16.6% from the July 30th total of 57,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 80,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Air Industries Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AIRI. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Industries Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Air Industries Group by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 113,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 21,400 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Air Industries Group by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 400,837 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 109,936 shares during the period.

AIRI stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,097. Air Industries Group has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $3.36.

Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01).

Air Industries Group Company Profile

Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs and manufactures structural parts and assemblies that focus on flight safety. The company operates through three segments: Complex Machining, Aerostructures & Electronics, and Turbine Engine Components. It offers landing gear, arresting gear, engine mounts, flight controls, throttle quadrants, jet engines, and other components; sheet metal fabrication of aero structures; and tube bending and welding services.

