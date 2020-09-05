Akcea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKCA) PT Lowered to $18.15

Akcea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKCA) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $26.00 to $18.15 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Akcea Therapeutics from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Akcea Therapeutics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Cowen reiterated a hold rating on shares of Akcea Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Akcea Therapeutics from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKCA opened at $18.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.63 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 11.78, a current ratio of 12.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Akcea Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $22.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.46.

Akcea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.14). Akcea Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 8.94% and a negative net margin of 12.34%. The company had revenue of $22.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Akcea Therapeutics will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Akcea Therapeutics by 0.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 74,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Akcea Therapeutics by 2.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Akcea Therapeutics by 19.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Akcea Therapeutics by 416.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Akcea Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 19.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Akcea Therapeutics

Akcea Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs to treat patients with serious and rare diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers TEGSEDI, which is designed to reduce the production of transthyretin protein. It develops WAYLIVRA, which has completed Phase III clinical study for the treatment of familial chylomicronemia syndrome; and that is in Phase III clinical study for the treatment of familial partial lipodystrophy.

