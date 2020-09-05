Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOD) Trading 1.6% Higher

Shares of Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOD) traded up 1.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $33.52 and last traded at $33.52. 24,166 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 60,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.98.

The stock has a market cap of $22.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.31.

Akzo Nobel Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AKZOD)

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings segments. It provides decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; mixing machines, color concepts, and training courses for the building and renovation industry; and specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials.

