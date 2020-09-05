Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $102.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Albemarle’s adjusted earnings and sales for the second quarter beat the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company is expected to gain from its actions to boost its global lithium derivative capacity and synergies of the Rockwood acquisition. Its cost saving actions are also expected to support margins in 2020. Albemarle also remains committed to boost shareholder returns. However, its Lithium unit is facing headwinds from weak pricing and volumes. Lithium prices remain under pressure amid oversupply in the market. The coronavirus outbreak is also likely to hurt lithium demand in the near term. The company’s Bromine unit also faces headwind from weakness in certain markets including automotive. Lower FCC volumes are also hurting the Catalysts unit. High debt level and unfavorable currency swings are other concerns.”

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ALB. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $65.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Albemarle from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Albemarle currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $80.22.

Shares of Albemarle stock opened at $94.72 on Wednesday. Albemarle has a 1 year low of $48.89 and a 1 year high of $99.81. The firm has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.48.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. Albemarle had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 13.33%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Albemarle will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.50%.

In other news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 150,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.71, for a total transaction of $13,606,590.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 225,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,483,406.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALB. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 133.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Albemarle during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Albemarle during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Albemarle by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,054 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Albemarle by 525.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

