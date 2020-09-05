Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) PT Lowered to $117.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $120.00 to $117.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ALXN has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. William Blair downgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $159.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $141.74.

ALXN stock opened at $112.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $72.67 and a 12-month high of $121.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.60.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.79. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Research analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 312.0% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,499,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $392,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650,007 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,527,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,079,578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016,954 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,000,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,459,169,000 after buying an additional 1,117,179 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 102.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,963,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $220,342,000 after buying an additional 995,688 shares during the period. Finally, Camber Capital Management LP grew its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 88.6% during the first quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 1,650,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $148,154,000 after buying an additional 775,000 shares during the period. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

