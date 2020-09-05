Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) PT Lowered to $117.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Posted by on Sep 5th, 2020

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $120.00 to $117.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ALXN has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. William Blair downgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $159.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $141.74.

ALXN stock opened at $112.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $72.67 and a 12-month high of $121.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.60.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.79. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Research analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 312.0% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,499,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $392,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650,007 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,527,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,079,578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016,954 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,000,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,459,169,000 after buying an additional 1,117,179 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 102.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,963,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $220,342,000 after buying an additional 995,688 shares during the period. Finally, Camber Capital Management LP grew its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 88.6% during the first quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 1,650,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $148,154,000 after buying an additional 775,000 shares during the period. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Analyst Recommendations for Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit