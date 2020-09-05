Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Shares Acquired by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 22.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,139,029 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,285,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,388,891 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 31.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,356,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,569,998,000 after acquiring an additional 4,443,526 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 130.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,637,276 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,649,576,000 after acquiring an additional 4,321,711 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 439.3% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,000,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,078,500,000 after acquiring an additional 4,072,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 6.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,975,313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,385,439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $316.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.99.

BABA traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $281.39. 15,874,732 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,467,563. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $261.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.04. The company has a market cap of $718.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.56. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $161.68 and a fifty-two week high of $299.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The specialty retailer reported $14.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $13.28. The business had revenue of $153.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.30 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $12.55 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

