Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Now Covered by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (OTCMKTS:APYRF) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

APYRF has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC dropped their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. TD Securities upgraded Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from $56.50 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a hold rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.31.

Get Allied Properties Real Estate Investment alerts:

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment stock opened at $28.88 on Tuesday. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a 12 month low of $24.34 and a 12 month high of $43.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.82.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

See Also: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.