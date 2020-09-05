Allovir (NASDAQ:ALVR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $4.12 EPS

Allovir (NASDAQ:ALVR) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($4.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($4.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of ALVR opened at $24.77 on Friday. Allovir has a fifty-two week low of $18.15 and a fifty-two week high of $45.28.

Get Allovir alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Allovir in a report on Monday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Allovir in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Allovir in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Allovir in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

In related news, insider Beek Jeroen B. Van purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 521,640 shares in the company, valued at $8,867,880. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Diana Brainard purchased 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $107,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,300 shares in the company, valued at $107,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Allovir Company Profile

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Allovir Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allovir and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.