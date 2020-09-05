Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Posted by on Sep 5th, 2020

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,890,000 shares, a decrease of 18.6% from the July 30th total of 4,780,000 shares. Approximately 33.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Alpha Pro Tech in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Alpha Pro Tech by 3,917.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 4,388 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Pro Tech during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alpha Pro Tech by 1,764.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Pro Tech during the second quarter worth approximately $119,000.

Separately, Taglich Brothers restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.50 price objective on shares of Alpha Pro Tech in a report on Thursday, August 13th.

Shares of APT stock traded down $0.49 on Friday, hitting $12.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,289,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,395,773. Alpha Pro Tech has a 12-month low of $3.20 and a 12-month high of $41.59.

About Alpha Pro Tech

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a line of disposable protective apparel, building supply products, and infection control products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Building Supply, Disposable Protective Apparel, and Infection Control.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Pro Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Pro Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit