Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,890,000 shares, a decrease of 18.6% from the July 30th total of 4,780,000 shares. Approximately 33.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Alpha Pro Tech in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Alpha Pro Tech by 3,917.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 4,388 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Pro Tech during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alpha Pro Tech by 1,764.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Pro Tech during the second quarter worth approximately $119,000.

Separately, Taglich Brothers restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.50 price objective on shares of Alpha Pro Tech in a report on Thursday, August 13th.

Shares of APT stock traded down $0.49 on Friday, hitting $12.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,289,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,395,773. Alpha Pro Tech has a 12-month low of $3.20 and a 12-month high of $41.59.

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a line of disposable protective apparel, building supply products, and infection control products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Building Supply, Disposable Protective Apparel, and Infection Control.

