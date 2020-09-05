alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) Given a €13.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AOX. Berenberg Bank set a €15.50 ($18.24) price target on alstria office REIT and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €16.50 ($19.41) price target on alstria office REIT and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.50 ($15.88) price target on alstria office REIT and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.10 ($14.24) price target on alstria office REIT and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €18.50 ($21.76) price target on alstria office REIT and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €15.39 ($18.10).

Shares of alstria office REIT stock opened at €12.22 ($14.38) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €12.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is €13.87. alstria office REIT has a 52-week low of €11.74 ($13.81) and a 52-week high of €15.24 ($17.93). The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion and a PE ratio of 4.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.68.

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

