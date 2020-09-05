Altair Engineering Inc (NASDAQ:ALTR) Insider Sells $129,390.00 in Stock

Altair Engineering Inc (NASDAQ:ALTR) insider Raoul Maitra sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total transaction of $129,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

ALTR opened at $39.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.41 and a 200 day moving average of $35.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. Altair Engineering Inc has a fifty-two week low of $23.04 and a fifty-two week high of $44.34.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $98.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.13 million. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 4.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Altair Engineering Inc will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Altair Engineering from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altair Engineering presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Altair Engineering during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Altair Engineering during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Altair Engineering during the second quarter worth about $98,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Altair Engineering during the second quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Altair Engineering by 23.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,587 shares of the software’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of multi-disciplinary computer aided engineering software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling and embedded systems.

