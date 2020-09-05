Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Evercore Wealth Management LLC

Evercore Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 6,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 243.9% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in Altria Group by 495.0% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in Altria Group in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

MO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays downgraded Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine cut Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Altria Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.36.

MO stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.49. The stock had a trading volume of 9,176,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,987,383. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.46. Altria Group Inc has a 52 week low of $30.95 and a 52 week high of $51.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 109.11% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Altria Group Inc will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.91%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.62%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

Further Reading: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.