ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:INZY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $6.16 EPS

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:INZY) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($7.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by ($6.16), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of INZY opened at $27.63 on Friday. ALX Oncology has a 52 week low of $16.10 and a 52 week high of $31.65.

Several research firms have recently commented on INZY. Cowen began coverage on ALX Oncology in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on ALX Oncology in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on ALX Oncology in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on ALX Oncology in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BofA Securities started coverage on ALX Oncology in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.25.

In related news, major shareholder Longitude Capital Partners Iii purchased 625,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. Also, Director Robert Lorne Hopfner acquired 187,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00.

ALX Oncology Company Profile

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a rare disease biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant protein to treat the rare genetic diseases of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as in the early stages of development for calciphylaxis.

