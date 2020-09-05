Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Lifted to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Ambarella from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Ambarella from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Imperial Capital initiated coverage on Ambarella in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ambarella from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Ambarella from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.33.

NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $52.18 on Wednesday. Ambarella has a 12-month low of $36.02 and a 12-month high of $73.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.27 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.91 and a quick ratio of 8.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.42.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $50.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.00 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 10.09% and a negative net margin of 20.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ambarella will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ambarella news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.67, for a total value of $82,005.00. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 1,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total value of $58,180.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,632 shares in the company, valued at $396,381.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ambarella during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in Ambarella by 658.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Ambarella by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Ambarella during the 1st quarter worth $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

