Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub lowered Ambarella from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ambarella from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Ambarella in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Ambarella from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.33.

Ambarella stock opened at $52.18 on Tuesday. Ambarella has a twelve month low of $36.02 and a twelve month high of $73.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.42. The company has a current ratio of 8.91, a quick ratio of 8.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.27 and a beta of 1.22.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.08. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 10.09% and a negative net margin of 20.67%. The business had revenue of $50.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Ambarella will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.67, for a total transaction of $82,005.00. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 1,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total transaction of $58,180.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,381.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.69% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 658.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella during the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

