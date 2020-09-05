Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC) will post $0.25 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Ameresco’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.26. Ameresco posted earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameresco will report full-year earnings of $0.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $0.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.18. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ameresco.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $223.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.34 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 4.36%.

AMRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Capital raised their target price on Ameresco from $27.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. B. Riley raised their target price on Ameresco in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Ameresco from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on Ameresco from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Ameresco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.43.

In related news, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 146,025 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $3,517,742.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,738,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,967,116.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 80,289 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total value of $1,985,546.97. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,438,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,300,667.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 55.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameresco by 3.5% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 0.5% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 113,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 0.5% in the second quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC now owns 145,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Ameresco by 25.8% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. 39.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ameresco stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.97. 278,976 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,880. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.45, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.53. Ameresco has a 52 week low of $13.38 and a 52 week high of $35.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.23.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

