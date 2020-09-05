American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) Research Coverage Started at Lake Street Capital

Posted by on Sep 5th, 2020

Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Wedbush began coverage on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $17.50 price target on the stock.

AOUT stock opened at $14.63 on Tuesday. American Outdoor Brands has a 1 year low of $14.11 and a 1 year high of $30.01.

