American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) Research Coverage Started at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Wedbush began coverage on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $17.50 price target on the stock.

Get American Outdoor Brands alerts:

AOUT stock opened at $14.63 on Tuesday. American Outdoor Brands has a 1 year low of $14.11 and a 1 year high of $30.01.

There is no company description available for American Outdoor Brands Inc

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for American Outdoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Outdoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.