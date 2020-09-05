American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AMSWA. TheStreet downgraded American Software from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Software from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Sidoti assumed coverage on American Software in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on American Software from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of AMSWA stock opened at $13.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. American Software has a fifty-two week low of $9.05 and a fifty-two week high of $21.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.13. The firm has a market cap of $461.00 million, a P/E ratio of 59.39 and a beta of 0.48.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 18th. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $29.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.41 million. American Software had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 6.61%. As a group, research analysts expect that American Software will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. American Software’s payout ratio is 169.23%.

In other American Software news, Chairman James C. Edenfield sold 30,000 shares of American Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total transaction of $465,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 74,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,148,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman James C. Edenfield sold 14,000 shares of American Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $226,940.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 74,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,199,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,823 shares of company stock worth $987,619 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Software by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,305 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American Software by 1.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,916 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of American Software by 1.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of American Software by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 107,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of American Software by 107.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a portfolio of software and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment provides supply chain management and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand and inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization solutions to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production scheduling, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

