Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Posted by on Sep 5th, 2020

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $236.00 to $223.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $237.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $254.50.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $248.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Amgen has a 1 year low of $177.05 and a 1 year high of $264.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $246.74 and its 200-day moving average is $229.68.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 91.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen will post 15.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.18%.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total value of $60,737.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,253,379.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total transaction of $259,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,589 shares in the company, valued at $4,309,656.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,250 shares of company stock worth $790,088 over the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Price Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 42.9% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management increased its holdings in Amgen by 1,590.0% during the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 169 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 98.0% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in Amgen during the second quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

