Analysts Anticipate Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $201.61 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) will post $201.61 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $199.00 million to $205.40 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions posted sales of $184.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will report full-year sales of $764.68 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $754.30 million to $780.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $855.08 million, with estimates ranging from $796.83 million to $915.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $170.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis.

KTOS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.13.

KTOS stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.26. 1,060,023 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 851,559. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $21.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 481.62 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

In related news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total transaction of $55,040.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total transaction of $164,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 62,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,071,677. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 5.1% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,933 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 260.0% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 122,891 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 17.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,586 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 18.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,349 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. 86.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, satellite communications, training systems, modular systems, and defense and rocket support services.

Read More: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (KTOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.