Analysts Anticipate Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Will Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) to announce earnings per share of $0.25 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Old Second Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the lowest is $0.21. Old Second Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp will report full year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.86. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.99. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Old Second Bancorp.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 21.03%. The company had revenue of $33.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.95 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Old Second Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old Second Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Old Second Bancorp from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Old Second Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Old Second Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSBC. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Old Second Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the first quarter worth $297,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 11.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 92,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 9,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 26.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OSBC traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.62. 58,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,012. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Old Second Bancorp has a 52 week low of $5.96 and a 52 week high of $13.77. The company has a market cap of $250.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. Old Second Bancorp’s payout ratio is 3.08%.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

