Analysts Expect Ardmore Shipping Corp (NYSE:ASC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $28.96 Million

Analysts expect Ardmore Shipping Corp (NYSE:ASC) to announce $28.96 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ardmore Shipping’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $30.76 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $27.16 million. Ardmore Shipping posted sales of $29.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping will report full year sales of $154.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $153.28 million to $154.84 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $168.96 million, with estimates ranging from $156.49 million to $181.43 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ardmore Shipping.

Get Ardmore Shipping alerts:

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The shipping company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $47.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.67 million. Ardmore Shipping had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 6.64%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ASC. Fearnley Fonds cut Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.40 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Ardmore Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ardmore Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.88.

Shares of ASC traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.51. 442,101 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,324. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.90. The stock has a market cap of $117.95 million, a P/E ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Ardmore Shipping has a 12 month low of $3.45 and a 12 month high of $9.79.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 20.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 207,119 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 35,754 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 49,886 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 17,261 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 610,636 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Ardmore Shipping by 143.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,975 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 18,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Research & Management Inc. lifted its position in Ardmore Shipping by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 384,963 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 68,225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

About Ardmore Shipping

Ardmore Shipping Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of January 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 27 double-hulled product and chemical tankers, including 21 Eco-design and 6 Eco-mod vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies.

Further Reading: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ardmore Shipping (ASC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ardmore Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardmore Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.