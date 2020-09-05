Analysts Expect IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.02 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ) to report sales of $1.02 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for IQIYI’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.03 billion and the lowest is $1.02 billion. IQIYI reported sales of $1.05 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that IQIYI will report full year sales of $4.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.16 billion to $4.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $5.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.73 billion to $5.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow IQIYI.

IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($1.47). IQIYI had a negative net margin of 35.09% and a negative return on equity of 118.55%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IQ. ValuEngine lowered IQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. New Street Research lowered IQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 14th. Oppenheimer lowered IQIYI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 25th. CLSA downgraded shares of IQIYI from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of IQIYI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IQIYI has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

Shares of IQ stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.01. 7,393,709 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,039,895. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 1.49. IQIYI has a 12-month low of $14.51 and a 12-month high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IQ. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in IQIYI by 213.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares during the period. AJO LP purchased a new stake in IQIYI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in IQIYI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in IQIYI by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in IQIYI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. 27.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in China. It operates a platform that provides a collection of Internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

