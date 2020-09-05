Analysts Expect Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Will Post Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) will report $0.97 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Micron Technology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.06 and the lowest is $0.79. Micron Technology posted earnings per share of $0.56 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, September 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Micron Technology will report full year earnings of $2.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $2.82. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $4.92. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Micron Technology.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. Micron Technology had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis.

MU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cleveland Research lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Nomura Instinet increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Nomura increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.94.

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 10,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total value of $517,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 128,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,648,178.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 13,695 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $662,016.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,867,325.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,003 shares of company stock valued at $1,195,427. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth $287,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 56,431 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 21,897 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 115,605 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,862,000 after purchasing an additional 40,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet North America Advisors SA boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 26,387 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $46.48. The stock had a trading volume of 20,594,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,698,224. Micron Technology has a one year low of $31.13 and a one year high of $61.19. The company has a market capitalization of $51.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.69.

Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

