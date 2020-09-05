Analysts Expect Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $43.80 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) will report $43.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Safe Bulkers’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $41.57 million and the highest is $46.03 million. Safe Bulkers reported sales of $47.13 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Safe Bulkers will report full year sales of $157.36 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $155.05 million to $159.66 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $205.30 million, with estimates ranging from $196.79 million to $213.81 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Safe Bulkers.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.04). Safe Bulkers had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $29.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.47 million.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Safe Bulkers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. DNB Markets raised Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Safe Bulkers in a report on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Safe Bulkers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $0.95.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 57.5% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 32,765 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 11,957 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Safe Bulkers by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,390 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 14,973 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 72,111 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 9,870 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 87,153 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 21,526 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers in the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SB stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $1.06. The company had a trading volume of 50,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,702. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.20 and its 200 day moving average is $1.16. Safe Bulkers has a one year low of $0.74 and a one year high of $2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.21 million, a PE ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 0.89.

Safe Bulkers Company Profile

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides marine drybulk transportation services worldwide. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of February 14, 2019, the company had a fleet of 41 drybulk vessels having an average age of 8.5 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3.8 million deadweight tons.

