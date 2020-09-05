Analysts Expect Selecta Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SELB) to Post -$0.12 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Selecta Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SELB) to announce ($0.12) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Selecta Biosciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the lowest is ($0.14). Selecta Biosciences posted earnings of ($0.26) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Selecta Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to $0.12. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.07). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Selecta Biosciences.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.57).

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Selecta Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Selecta Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Selecta Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $181,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 695,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 36,322 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Selecta Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Selecta Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Selecta Biosciences by 20,179.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 162,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 161,434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Selecta Biosciences stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.18. 1,366,158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,016,953. Selecta Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.28 and a 1-year high of $4.83. The company has a market cap of $243.22 million, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.91.

About Selecta Biosciences

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its proprietary pipeline includes therapeutic enzymes, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

