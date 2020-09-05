Analysts Expect SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN) Will Post Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN) to post $0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for SpartanNash’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.65. SpartanNash reported earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 106.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SpartanNash will report full year earnings of $2.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $2.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $2.18. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SpartanNash.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 10.02%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SPTN. TheStreet upgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of SpartanNash in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of SpartanNash from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of SpartanNash in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.75.

In other SpartanNash news, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $66,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,112 shares in the company, valued at $926,464. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 15,173 shares of company stock valued at $337,410 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of SpartanNash in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of SpartanNash in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 55.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of SpartanNash by 348.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SpartanNash during the first quarter valued at about $155,000. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SPTN traded down $0.95 on Monday, hitting $18.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 355,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,435. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. SpartanNash has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $23.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.09 and its 200 day moving average is $17.66. The firm has a market cap of $692.30 million, a PE ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a $0.1925 dividend. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. This is a boost from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.00%.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 60,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

