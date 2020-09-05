Analysts Expect Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) to report earnings of $0.62 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Taylor Morrison Home’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.65. Taylor Morrison Home posted earnings of $0.65 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will report full year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.74. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $3.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Taylor Morrison Home.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 2.86%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. BTIG Research raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.71.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMHC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 92.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,492,399 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $192,415,000 after purchasing an additional 8,381,898 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 92.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,343,984 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $199,536,000 after acquiring an additional 4,976,829 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,118,297 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016,886 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,364,072 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,005,000 after acquiring an additional 992,497 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,570,339 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,581,000 after acquiring an additional 897,189 shares during the period. 98.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TMHC traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,140,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,216,341. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 8.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.81. Taylor Morrison Home has a fifty-two week low of $6.39 and a fifty-two week high of $28.47.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

