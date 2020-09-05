Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) CEO Sells $13,342,900.00 in Stock

Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) CEO Frank Calderoni sold 215,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $13,342,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 834,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,799,123.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Frank Calderoni also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 21st, Frank Calderoni sold 52,472 shares of Anaplan stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total transaction of $2,421,582.80.

On Monday, August 10th, Frank Calderoni sold 15,000 shares of Anaplan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total transaction of $634,650.00.

On Tuesday, July 21st, Frank Calderoni sold 50,630 shares of Anaplan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.87, for a total transaction of $2,322,398.10.

On Friday, July 10th, Frank Calderoni sold 30,000 shares of Anaplan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total transaction of $1,485,300.00.

On Monday, July 6th, Frank Calderoni sold 15,000 shares of Anaplan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total transaction of $740,250.00.

On Monday, June 22nd, Frank Calderoni sold 50,630 shares of Anaplan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.44, for a total transaction of $2,401,887.20.

On Wednesday, June 10th, Frank Calderoni sold 15,000 shares of Anaplan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.27, for a total transaction of $709,050.00.

On Friday, June 12th, Frank Calderoni sold 24,943 shares of Anaplan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $1,117,695.83.

Shares of PLAN stock opened at $58.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.00 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Anaplan Inc has a 1-year low of $26.04 and a 1-year high of $63.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.20.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 36.81% and a negative return on equity of 45.90%. The company had revenue of $106.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.49 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Anaplan Inc will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Anaplan in the 2nd quarter worth about $879,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Anaplan by 143.7% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 861,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,034,000 after buying an additional 508,181 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Anaplan in the 2nd quarter worth about $355,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Anaplan in the 2nd quarter worth about $566,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Anaplan by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,810,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,023,000 after buying an additional 246,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PLAN. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Anaplan from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.76.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that helps connect organizations and people to make better and faster decisions. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation, and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton, and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

