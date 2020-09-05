Anterix Inc (NASDAQ:ATEX) CFO Sells $143,033.30 in Stock

Anterix Inc (NASDAQ:ATEX) CFO Timothy Gray sold 3,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total transaction of $143,033.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,633,646.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Timothy Gray also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 5th, Timothy Gray sold 2,094 shares of Anterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total transaction of $121,828.92.

Shares of Anterix stock opened at $41.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.04. The company has a quick ratio of 18.66, a current ratio of 18.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Anterix Inc has a twelve month low of $29.38 and a twelve month high of $57.75.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.20). Anterix had a negative return on equity of 17.41% and a negative net margin of 3,174.40%. The business had revenue of $0.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.26 million. Equities research analysts expect that Anterix Inc will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATEX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Anterix in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Anterix in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Anterix in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Anterix by 361.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Anterix by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. 93.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ATEX. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Anterix from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of Anterix from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Anterix from $59.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Anterix from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.40.

About Anterix

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on enabling private broadband connectivity for critical infrastructure and enterprise businesses. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.

