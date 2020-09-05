Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Appian in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Appian from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Appian from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Appian from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Appian from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.78.

Appian stock opened at $58.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of -84.74 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. Appian has a one year low of $29.07 and a one year high of $64.72.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.13. Appian had a negative return on equity of 21.85% and a negative net margin of 16.47%. The firm had revenue of $66.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. Appian’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Appian will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Appian news, Director Michael G. Devine sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.53, for a total value of $242,650.00. Also, Director Prashanth Boccassam sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total value of $181,650.00. Insiders have sold 33,000 shares of company stock worth $1,736,110 over the last three months. 50.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APPN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Appian by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,179,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,441,000 after acquiring an additional 264,533 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Appian by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,396,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,084,000 after purchasing an additional 253,752 shares during the period. Athanor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Appian in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,263,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Appian in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,206,000. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its position in shares of Appian by 96.5% in the 2nd quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 213,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,962,000 after acquiring an additional 105,020 shares during the period. 40.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Appian

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured.

