Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AAPL. Cascend Securities increased their price target on Apple from $81.25 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a $112.50 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $85.00 price target (up from $73.75) on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Apple from $80.00 to $97.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Apple from $117.50 to $144.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $100.46.

Get Apple alerts:

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $120.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2,097.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.12. Apple has a twelve month low of $52.77 and a twelve month high of $137.98.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.13. Apple had a return on equity of 70.66% and a net margin of 21.33%. The firm had revenue of $59.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.94 billion. Research analysts expect that Apple will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 27.61%.

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.91, for a total transaction of $131,760,655.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Apple during the 1st quarter valued at $536,884,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Apple by 113,515.1% during the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,356,072 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 40,320,552 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Apple by 106.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,495,180 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,456,816,000 after acquiring an additional 4,893,053 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Apple by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,941,525 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,850,960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Apple by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,300,399 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,399,318,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000,800 shares in the last quarter. 59.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicators

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.