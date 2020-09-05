Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target Lowered to $133.00 at Cowen

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price target reduced by Cowen to $133.00 in a report published on Tuesday, FinViz reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AAPL. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $80.00 to $97.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Cascend Securities lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $81.25 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $81.50 to $100.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Apple to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $100.46.

AAPL stock opened at $120.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2,097.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.79, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Apple has a 12-month low of $52.77 and a 12-month high of $137.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.12.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $59.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 70.66%. Research analysts expect that Apple will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th were paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 7th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.61%.

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.91, for a total value of $131,760,655.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.4% during the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 4,979 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Marin lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 7,828 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 1.5% during the second quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. HM Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.9% during the second quarter. HM Capital Management LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 1.8% during the second quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

