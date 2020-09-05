Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Bank of America

Bank of America reissued their neutral rating on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a $140.00 target price on the iPhone maker’s stock, up from their previous target price of $117.50.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Apple in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They issued an underperform rating and a $78.75 price objective for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their target price on Apple from $74.25 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Apple from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Apple from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Apple from $100.00 to $117.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $100.46.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $120.96 on Tuesday. Apple has a one year low of $52.77 and a one year high of $137.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $2,097.12 billion, a PE ratio of 36.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.12.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $59.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 70.66% and a net margin of 21.33%. As a group, analysts predict that Apple will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.61%.

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.91, for a total value of $131,760,655.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter valued at about $536,884,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 113,515.1% during the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,356,072 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 40,320,552 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Apple by 106.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,495,180 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,456,816,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893,053 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Apple by 18.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,941,525 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,850,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Apple by 21.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,300,399 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,399,318,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000,800 shares in the last quarter. 59.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

