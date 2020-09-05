Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Upgraded to “Buy” by Sidoti

Sidoti upgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports. Sidoti currently has $75.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Longbow Research restated a buy rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 14th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $76.00.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AIT opened at $60.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 101.60 and a beta of 1.40. Applied Industrial Technologies has a twelve month low of $30.66 and a twelve month high of $70.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.78.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.12. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The company had revenue of $725.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.25 million. Analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

In related news, Director Peter A. Dorsman sold 10,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total value of $616,563.20. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the first quarter worth $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 504.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the first quarter worth $86,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the first quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the second quarter worth $102,000. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power and Flow Control.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.