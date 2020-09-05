Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. cut its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 89.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 145,791 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,220,111 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $8,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the second quarter worth $45,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 500.0% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 600 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 4.7% during the second quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 19,679 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at $1,363,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 24.8% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 7,550 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. B. Riley raised their price target on Applied Materials from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Applied Materials from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Applied Materials from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.96. The company had a trading volume of 14,662,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,484,713. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.86. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.64 and a 1-year high of $69.90. The firm has a market cap of $56.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.89.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 38.81% and a net margin of 19.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.95%.

In related news, Director Alexander Karsner sold 3,467 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $209,753.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

