Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Trading Down 13.3%

Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ:AAOI)’s share price dropped 13.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.51 and last traded at $10.95. Approximately 1,604,240 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 80% from the average daily volume of 893,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.63.

AAOI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Optoelectronics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.31.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.16. The company has a market cap of $249.38 million, a PE ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 2.01.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $65.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.93 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 39.72% and a negative return on equity of 11.97%. On average, analysts anticipate that Applied Optoelectronics Inc will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Stefan J. Murry sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.52, for a total transaction of $54,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,332,855.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chih-Hsiang (Thompson) Lin sold 15,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total transaction of $174,606.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 830,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,305,835.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,200 shares of company stock valued at $794,555 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 7.9% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,143 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 3,822 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 91,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 4,903 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI)

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to Internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and Internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

