Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) Earns “Buy” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their buy rating on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $33.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AQST. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aquestive Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.00.

AQST opened at $7.23 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.47 and its 200 day moving average is $4.70. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.41 and a 12-month high of $10.00.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $21.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.14 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,505,000. DG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $1,196,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $383,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $516,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 413,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 95,381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery in the United States and internationally.

