Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) Lifted to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ARCE. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Arco Platform from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. UBS Group cut Arco Platform from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Arco Platform from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Arco Platform from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Arco Platform presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.80.
NASDAQ:ARCE opened at $48.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.30 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.49. Arco Platform has a 1 year low of $29.09 and a 1 year high of $59.49.
About Arco Platform
Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.
