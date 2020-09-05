Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) Lifted to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ARCE. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Arco Platform from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. UBS Group cut Arco Platform from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Arco Platform from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Arco Platform from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Arco Platform presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.80.

NASDAQ:ARCE opened at $48.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.30 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.49. Arco Platform has a 1 year low of $29.09 and a 1 year high of $59.49.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arco Platform during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Arco Platform during the first quarter valued at $40,440,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Arco Platform by 92.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arco Platform by 20.6% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 31,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 5,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Arco Platform during the second quarter valued at $4,770,000.

About Arco Platform

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.

