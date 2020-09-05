Arcosa Inc Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:ACA)

Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th.

NYSE:ACA opened at $48.08 on Friday. Arcosa has a 52 week low of $28.14 and a 52 week high of $48.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.29.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.13. Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 6.32%. The company had revenue of $498.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.30 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arcosa will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ACA. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Arcosa from $47.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Arcosa in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Arcosa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.17.

In other news, insider Kerry S. Cole sold 4,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total transaction of $199,493.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,823.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Arcosa, Inc manufactures and sells infrastructure-related products and services for the construction, energy, and transportation markets. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers lightweight and natural construction aggregates, and trench shields and shoring products that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

