Arlo Technologies Inc (NYSE:ARLO) Short Interest Up 15.9% in August

Posted by on Sep 5th, 2020

Arlo Technologies Inc (NYSE:ARLO) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,450,000 shares, an increase of 15.9% from the July 30th total of 3,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Arlo Technologies by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,138,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,001,000 after buying an additional 3,713,841 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Arlo Technologies by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,299,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,877,000 after buying an additional 361,680 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Arlo Technologies by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,293,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,573,000 after buying an additional 145,402 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,172,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 27,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,093,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BWS Financial raised their price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Arlo Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arlo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Arlo Technologies from $4.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th.

NYSE:ARLO traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,339,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,850,115. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.15. Arlo Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $7.30. The stock has a market cap of $439.91 million, a P/E ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 1.75.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.16. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 22.06% and a negative return on equity of 44.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arlo Technologies will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

About Arlo Technologies

Arlo Technologies, Inc provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular network Internet connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Security Camera, a battery-operated Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Pro, a battery-operated weather-resistant Wi-Fi camera; Arlo Go, an LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile monitoring; and Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision.

