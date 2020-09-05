Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) Given a €5.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Nord/LB set a €5.00 ($5.88) price objective on Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays set a €4.60 ($5.41) target price on shares of Aroundtown and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. UBS Group set a €5.20 ($6.12) target price on shares of Aroundtown and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €7.00 ($8.24) target price on shares of Aroundtown and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.52 ($7.67) target price on shares of Aroundtown and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €6.50 ($7.65) target price on shares of Aroundtown and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €6.63 ($7.80).

AT1 stock opened at €4.70 ($5.53) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €5.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of €5.51. Aroundtown has a 52 week low of €2.88 ($3.39) and a 52 week high of €8.88 ($10.45).

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

