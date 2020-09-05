Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) Given a €7.75 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.75 ($9.12) price target on Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on AT1. UBS Group set a €5.20 ($6.12) target price on Aroundtown and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank set a €7.00 ($8.24) target price on Aroundtown and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €7.00 ($8.24) target price on Aroundtown and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €5.20 ($6.12) target price on Aroundtown and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.00 ($9.41) target price on Aroundtown and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Aroundtown has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €6.63 ($7.80).

AT1 opened at €4.70 ($5.53) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €5.03 and its 200-day moving average price is €5.51. Aroundtown has a one year low of €2.88 ($3.39) and a one year high of €8.88 ($10.45). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

