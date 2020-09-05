Arrow QVM Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVM) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Arrow QVM Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVM) was down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $22.23 and last traded at $22.23. Approximately 2 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.87.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.36 and its 200 day moving average is $21.36.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Arrow QVM Equity Factor ETF stock. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrow QVM Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,281,000. Arrow QVM Equity Factor ETF makes up about 1.5% of Arrow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC owned about 44.00% of Arrow QVM Equity Factor ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

