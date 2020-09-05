Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM) Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM) by 36.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 272,915 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 154,365 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $8,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,802 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 128.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,576 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 59,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 66.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on APAM. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Artisan Partners Asset Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.17.

Shares of NYSE APAM traded down $1.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.07. 1,113,220 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,870. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.01. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc has a 1 year low of $17.69 and a 1 year high of $40.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $203.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.01 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 177.54%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a positive change from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently 100.37%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

