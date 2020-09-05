Ashford Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Short Interest Update

Ashford Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 35,700 shares, a growth of 14.8% from the July 30th total of 31,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In related news, COO Jeremy Welter acquired 13,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.47 per share, with a total value of $87,590.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 135,920 shares in the company, valued at $879,402.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ashford during the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ashford during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ashford during the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ashford from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AINC traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.04. The stock had a trading volume of 38,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,487. Ashford has a 12-month low of $4.86 and a 12-month high of $29.71.

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $133.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.81 million.

About Ashford

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

