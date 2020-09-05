ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Receives “Buy” Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup reiterated their buy rating on shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ASML. BidaskClub downgraded ASML from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday, July 10th. UBS Group downgraded ASML from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Evercore ISI reiterated an outperform rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on ASML from $300.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $383.60.

Get ASML alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $367.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $157.92 billion, a PE ratio of 49.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $373.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $324.42. ASML has a 1 year low of $191.25 and a 1 year high of $402.86.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 23.21% and a net margin of 22.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ASML will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASML. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 70 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 1,116.7% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ASML in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 180.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in ASML by 571.4% in the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.21% of the company’s stock.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.