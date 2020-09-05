At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $377.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME) will report sales of $377.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for At Home Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $392.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $366.50 million. At Home Group posted sales of $318.73 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that At Home Group will report full-year sales of $1.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.55 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for At Home Group.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $515.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.00 million. At Home Group had a negative net margin of 35.75% and a positive return on equity of 13.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of At Home Group in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine raised At Home Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered At Home Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. BofA Securities upgraded At Home Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $16.50 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded At Home Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $16.50 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

In related news, insider Norman E. Mcleod sold 192,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $4,233,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lewis L. Bird III sold 20,877 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $417,540.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,077,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 283,332 shares of company stock valued at $6,136,912 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOME. Prentice Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of At Home Group by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 6,277,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,680,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355,729 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of At Home Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,277,000. CAS Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of At Home Group by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,433,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618,415 shares in the last quarter. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of At Home Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,530,000. Finally, No Street GP LP purchased a new stake in shares of At Home Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,490,000. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HOME traded down $0.41 on Wednesday, hitting $15.00. 4,431,405 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,690,646. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32. The company has a market cap of $990.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.92. At Home Group has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $23.92.

At Home Group Company Profile

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs and wall arts, artificial flowers and trees, bedding and bath products, candles, garden and outdoor décors, holiday accessories, home organization products, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

